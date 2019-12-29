Jim Gaffigan adds another show, Tech N9ne rolls through and more tickets on sale

Tech N9ne performs at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. (Lisa Higginbotham, Particular to The Denver Publish)

Comic Jim Gaffigan added a fourth present on the Buell Theatre for The Pale Vacationer Tour. The brand new present will probably be at 9:30 on Saturday, April 18. Gaffigan already bought out his two Friday reveals and practically bought out a present earlier on Saturday. Tickets are $50-$80 and will be purchased on AXS.

Rapper Tech N9ne and his rapid-fire “chopper” type will cease at Fillmore Auditorium for the Enterfear tour on Could 29 and 30. Tickets for the live performance, which is 16 and up, value $40 and can be found on Stay Nation.

Indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Shock added a second night time at Pink Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 14, after its live performance the day earlier than bought out. Mt. Pleasure will open the set. Tickets value $45.75-$75.75 and can be found on AXS.

Baltimore band Snails‘s “Sluggtopia IV” will carry its rock music that’s tinged with ska, post-punk and reggae to Mission Ballroom on Saturday, June 20, at 9 p.m. The live performance is 16 and up. Normal admission tickets are $29.75-$37, whereas reserved tickets are $100. The live performance is 16 and up. Tickets can be found on AXS.

Los Angeles’ Tiger Military is bringing its particular model of psychobilly music to Ogden Theatre for a two-night occasion referred to as “Orchard Aflame” on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. On the primary “Orchard” night time, the band will play each one in every of their nation songs with a pedal metal guitar. On the second “Aflame” night time, the band will play its complete “‘Early Years’ EP.” Wayne Hancock and The Delta Bombers will open the primary night time whereas Masked Intruder and Colfax Pace Queen open the second. Two-day passes can be found for $50 on AXS.

Rapper Brother Ali will cease at Boulder’s Fox Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as he excursions in assist of his album “All the Beauty in This Whole Life,” his first official launch in 5 years. Tickets are $20 prematurely and $25 on the door. Tickets can be found on Fox Theatre’s web site.

