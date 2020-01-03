Jim Montgomery, former DU Pioneers coach, enters rehab for alcohol abuse, according to report

Rather less than a month after being fired by the Dallas Stars for “unprofessional conduct,” coach Jim Montgomery instructed the Dallas Morning Information his dismissal was justified and that he has checked himself right into a rehabilitation facility for alcohol abuse.

The previous DU Pioneers coach, who guided this system to a nationwide title in 2017 and two Frozen 4 journeys, launched an announcement to the Morning Information on Friday about his firing and what has occurred within the succeeding weeks.

“Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down,” the assertion learn.

“The staff’s determination to finish my position compelled me to look into the mirror and resolve whether or not I needed to proceed dwelling a dangerous way of life or get assist. I made a decision to get assist. I turned to professionals within the area of alcohol abuse for his or her steerage and counseling. It has been an awesome and a really humbling expertise realizing that I’m not alone.

“Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected.”

Montgomery was employed away from DU in the summertime of 2018, and was 60-43-10 throughout his time with the Stars. They had been 17-11-Three on the time of his firing Dec. 10.

Dallas made the playoffs in his lone full season with the membership, however was eradicated by St. Louis within the second spherical. The Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup.