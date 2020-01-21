News TV SHOWS

Jim Ross Has Issues With Unruly Kids At Customs

January 21, 2020
Jim Ross jumped aboard the second annual Chris Jericho Cruise, however the course of was a little bit of a headache for the WWE Corridor Of Famer.

Ross tweeted out his misfortune when he was caught in a line that wasn’t transferring in customs. To make issues worse there have been negligent mother and father who let their children run wild. As you recognize, unruly is by no means the best way to go. This irritated Ross and we don’t blame him.

FYI….Bahamas immigration is a cluster.

Screaming children, negligent mother and father and a seemingly by no means transferring line. #NeverFNAgain.

The truth that Jim Ross stated “Never F’n Again” leads us to marvel in the event that they’ll have to determine a special approach to get Jim Ross on the third annual Chris Jericho Cruise in 2021.

— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 20, 2020



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

