Jim Ross On Pulling For AEW To Hire Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone made a return to professional wrestling by way of a podcast with Conrad Thompson. It didn’t take Tony lengthy to understand how a lot the followers missed him.

Schiavone took a job with MLW as their announcer and he fell proper again into the swing of issues. It was like he by no means left as Schiavone began calling professional wrestling motion as soon as once more.

Whereas talking with Sports activities Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, Jim Ross defined how he pulled for All Elite Wrestling to herald Tony Schiavone. Clearly, Ross understood what Schiavone brings to the desk.

“I think we’re on a journey, Richard. I don’t think we’re there yet. I like what we do. I pushed really, really aggressively to hire Tony Schiavone to join our team because it was inevitable that for whatever reason, and I can’t think of a good one, but the trend in pro wrestling has been three-man teams by and large. There are exceptions to the rule. I get that. But the three-man teams is kind of the traditional, the trendy thing. So, seeing that we were inevitable to do the three-man team, I just thought that Tony would be an amazing addition because his knowledge, his product knowledge — you can’t buy product knowledge. You got to develop it. You got to earn it and experience it. And he’s a bright guy, and he loves the product.”

It’s fairly extremely how issues have come full circle. Now Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone are working collectively as soon as once more as they name matches. They’re additionally laying the groundwork for AEW that can hopefully final for years to come back.

