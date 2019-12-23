Jim Ross Suffers Injury After Cutting Himself On Knife Christmas Gift

Jim Ross has quite a lot of issues on his plate. Now he must nurse himself again to full finger well being.

The WWE Corridor Of Fame announcer lately shared a bloody photograph because of a Christmas reward from his daughter. Clearly, she didn’t imply for JR to chop himself, but it surely occurred. Now he has to share the story as a result of it’s too humorous to not.

Too humorous to not share. Acquired 2 amazingly SHARP, Japanese knives from daughter Amanda for Christmas however I wasn’t cautious when unpacking them.

Caught underneath finger nail after which my abdomen on the react.

All”s effectively nonetheless

Jim Ross might be okay. Fortunately, he’s in a line of labor that entails principally talking right into a microphone. Let’s preserve this in thoughts when opening any Christmas presents since you by no means know if a type of presents may be harmful.