Jim Shelley on Worzel Gummidge

Of all of the issues it’s onerous to think about anybody saying, the phrases ‘what we really need is a remake of Worzel Gummidge’ should be proper up there.

That’s most likely at any time in the course of the 38 years since July 31st 1981 (when the ultimate Jon Pertwee episode was screened) and definitely these days.

In spite of everything, Worzel Gummidge was by no means excellent or that cherished within the first place, even in these darkish days once we solely had three channels (and one among them was ITV).

The scores could have been excessive – due to this – however Worzel was all the time simply the un-cool model of Catweazle.

The 2 protagonists, Worzel and Aunt Sally, had been each fairly irritating to be sincere. Plus we favor our scarecrows extra like those in Youngsters Of The Corn than The Wizard Of Oz.

So we most likely thought we had been protected.

Sadly we hadn’t counted on Mackenzie Criminal.

There’s all the time one!’ they are saying, and sadly this time that one occurred to be not only a Hollywood actor however the star of Pirates Of The Caribbean and different vastly worthwhile monstrosities.

Mackenzie cherished Worzel Gummidge as a boy, suggesting he could properly have been a boy with straw for brains too, and whilst an grownup. An grownup who wished to convey him again.

As soon as he was, extremely, ready to confess it in public, it was solely a matter of time earlier than his dream (and our nightmare) turned a actuality.

TV stations in the present day appear decided to remake, re-boot, and destroy our favorite programmes from the Seventies and 1980s, no matter how we (the precise viewers) really feel about it.

I hadn’t actually seen any demand from the general public for brand new variations of classics comedies like Porridge, Dad’s Military, or Minder – significantly if Shane Ritchie was in it enjoying Arthur Daley’s nephew (or in any respect for that matter).

Whether or not it’s excellent news that they’ve now moved on to the much less fashionable, iconic, exhibits as properly is debatable.

Quite this than Catweazle…

Really the primary of the 2 episodes wasn’t that unhealthy: the kind of basic BBC kids’s tv folks typically need it to do extra of in truth.

Admittedly, it duly ticked a number of Politically Appropriately, and with out a number of subtlety: kids in foster care, the fashionable plague that’s plastic, and wish for everybody to simply get alongside. The cornerstone of the plot, and its important message, in the meantime was inevitably international warming.

‘What is it that you’re anxious about?’ John, one of many two youngsters from town staying on Scatterbrook Farm, requested Worzel after they’d found that the scarecrow might speak and was ‘alive’ – one thing they got here to phrases with impressively rapidly. Faster than I might have anyway…

‘The same as you,’ Worzel mentioned. ‘The weather. Something’s up with it. The leaves aren’t turning. The blackberries aren’t ripening. And the place are the geese? Why aren’t they flying South?’

Surprisingly for 2 city children, John and Susan clearly didn’t help Extinction Riot or Greta Thunberg sufficient to know the reply. (And even simply say ‘the Tories!’ or ‘motorists!’)

However fortunately Aunt Sally (the wonderful Vicki Pepperdine within the position initially performed by Una Stubbs) did – although within the new adaptation she’d been parked in a museum, decreased to a fleeting cameo.

‘We’re caught in mid summer time and nothing’s transferring on!’ she instructed Worzel. ‘The seasons are locked.’

Clearly…

‘We’ve bought to repair it!’ Worzel instructed the youngsters.

Inevitably…

Doubtlessly, the mixture of a semi-supernatural icon and his two junior assistants might have been like Physician Who in miniature (youthful).

It wasn’t fairly that good although. The spotlight was its witty, well-observed, script: the native village having eight charity outlets; the museum promoting bookmarks; and the crows agreeing to assist our heroes in change for ‘guns and a chainsaw.’ (Crows, as we all know, are in any case mainly feathered thugs.)

Naturally with any drama involving youngsters, there have been plenty of cell phone jokes.

When John forgot to pack a charger, Susan instructed him: ‘we’ll survive! It is going to be just like the olden days. Just like the 90s or one thing.’

When he requested the farmer’s spouse ‘if there a Wi-Fi code?’ being an easily-confused native yokel in a TV drama, naturally her reply was: ‘a what-fi-what? A why-what-what?’

Mackenzie Criminal made a wonderful Worzel – extra clever and articulate than Pertwee’s who was irritatingly silly (even for a scarecrow).

Carrying what regarded like one among Adam Ant’s outdated purple navy jackets, with a big floppy hat defending his blonde locks and sun-scarred pores and skin, he gave the impression to be styled on Vincent Van Gogh – if Vincent Van Gogh had been a pirate, or preferred fancy gown.

Quite than something manufactured from straw, the scarecrow’s face resembled a large, wrinkly, pickled onion with unusual, straggly, translucent tentacles for a goatee extra harking back to a sea creature or seaweed than a product of the land.

Whether or not it was make-up, a latex masks, or some CGi results I’m undecided however it coated up Mackenzie Criminal’s face fairly properly – or fairly badly.

Clearly he has different (appearing) attributes however Worzel Gummidge was a child’s present not ‘The Irishman.’

I’m undecided what the purpose of getting Mackenzie Criminal enjoying Worzel Gummidge for those who couldn’t really inform it was him.

Particularly as he appears just like the scarecrow anyway…