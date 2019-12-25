Jimmy Havoc On AEW Being Open To Accept New Ideas

AEW began with a mission to grow to be a authentic professional wrestling different. Each week they’ve a brand new alternative to indicate followers what they’re able to and generally this consists of utilizing some new concepts.

Jimmy Havoc works for each AEW and MLW beneath contract. He lately spoke to Wrestling Inc concerning the similarities between the 2 corporations. They’re each open to accepting new concepts and letting wrestlers develop their characters. That additionally consists of generally turning an thought down if it doesn’t match.

“They’re pretty open to ideas, the same as AEW. They’re very open to us coming up with creative which I think is great. It’s much better when we’re allowed to be ourselves and have our personalities shine through than being forced to doing stuff that doesn’t fit our characters.” “I’ve been there [MLW] for a couple of years now and I’ve always enjoyed it. The guys don’t remember Alex Greenfield but he’s left now. But I really enjoyed working with him.”



Jimmy Havoc is certain to have loads of violent battles in an AEW ring for a very long time to come back. Within the meantime, he’s nonetheless beneath contract with each AEW and MLW so he can unfold his distinctive model of brutality on two televised promotions.