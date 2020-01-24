Jinde Meriye Full Movie Download Leaked Online By Tamilrockers | Will The Film Suffer A Huge Loss?

The Indian Punjabi-language romantic movie “Jinde Meriye” directed by Pankaj Batra and produced by Pankaj Batra, Ashu Munish Sahni, Aniket Kawade, Preeta Batra & Amandeep Singh and co-produced by Mandip Dhami, has hit the massive screens of the nation on 24th of January 2020.

The movie options Parmish Verma, Sonam Bajwa, Yuvraj Hans and Navneet Kaur Dhillon within the lead roles.

Jinde Meriye Full Film Obtain Leaked On-line

The movie written by Pankaj Batra has been leaked on-line by the piracy web site Tamilrockers, inside just a few hours of its launch, and is now out there without cost obtain.

Nonetheless, the trailer of the movie was seen by multiple million folks which means that the viewers was eagerly ready for the movie. So, it’s anticipated that the movie stars will definitely seize the eye of followers and can compel them to look at the film in theaters.

With the weather of drama, comedy, and romance, the film reveals the extent to which human beings work onerous in an effort to fulfill their desires in life, with two hearts of affection.

The story of the movie is about two childhood mates, Yaadi and Rehmat, who fall into love with one another and ultimately plan to get married. Rehmat’s household is towards this choice as Yaadi has a careless angle in the direction of his future and to get Rehmat, Yaadi should turn into unbiased and have a profitable profession. Nonetheless, Yaadi chooses an unlawful approach to achieve success, which outraged Rehmat and he or she is compelled to go away Yaadi without end.

Now the query arises, whether or not Yaadi will be capable of win Rehmat again? To know, you have to step into the theaters and watch the film!!