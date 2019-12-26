JIPMER recruitment for 107 posts, apply till 20 January

Group B and C at Jawaharlal Institute of Submit Graduate Medical Schooling in Analysis (JIPMAR), Puducherry. Purposes are searched for appointments to the posts of. Beneath this, there will probably be recruitment to the entire 107 posts. These will embrace Nursing Officer, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Bodily Teacher, Junior Engineer, ECG Technician and Dental Mechanic amongst others. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. Final date to use 20 January 2020 is. Learn extra for extra data associated to the posts:

Description of posts underneath Group-B

Nursing Officer, Submit: 85 (Unreserved: 43)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma / diploma in Common Nursing and Midwifery or associated topic from acknowledged institute or college.

– It ought to be registered as a nurse and midwife within the Indian Nursing Council.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4600 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Medical Laboratory Technologist, Submit: 15 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Medical Laboratory Science topic from acknowledged institute with minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4200 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Bodily Teacher, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Bodily Schooling topic (B.P.Ed.) with 12th customary from acknowledged board.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4200 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Psychiatric nurse, put up: 01 (unreserved)

Qualification: Being a graduate in nursing topic from a acknowledged institute and registered as a nurse and midwife.

– Diploma in Psychiatry Nursing and will have minimal three years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4800 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Junior Engineer (AC), Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: BE / BTech diploma in Mechanical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute. Additionally ought to have minimal two years expertise within the related discipline. or

– Three years diploma in mechanical engineering / refrigeration conditioning topic and three years expertise.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4200 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Electronics Assistant, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma in Electronics / Electrical Engineering topic from acknowledged institute. or

Have three years diploma in Electronics / Electrical Engineering topic together with two years expertise.

Pay Scale: 9300 to 34, 800 Rupees. Grade Pay 4200 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Description of posts underneath Group-C

ECG Technician, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in neurotechnology topic from acknowledged institute. or

Two 12 months diploma in Neurotechnology topic with not less than one 12 months expertise within the related discipline. or

– Minimal three years expertise within the related discipline with 12th move in science topic.

Pay Scale: 5200 to 20, 200 Rupees. Grade Pay 2800 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Euro Technician, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Two years diploma in Radiography / Radiographic Science topic from acknowledged institute. or

– Bachelor Diploma in Medical Radiation Know-how. or

Allied Well being Science with a bachelor's diploma in Urology. It ought to have minimal one 12 months expertise within the related discipline. or

Allied Well being Science in Urology with 4 12 months Bachelor diploma.

Pay Scale: 5200 to 20, 200 Rupees. Grade Pay 2400 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Dental Mechanic, Submit: 01 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Will need to have handed 10th or equal examination from a acknowledged board. It ought to have minimal two years of expertise within the related discipline. or

– Will need to have two years of expertise in Prosthetic Laboratory.

Pay Scale: 5200 to 20, 200 Rupees. Grade Pay 2400 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Notice: Within the most age restrict, reserved class will probably be exempted as per authorities guidelines.

– Final date of utility for evaluation of age restrict and expertise ie 20 January 2020 will probably be thought-about as the premise.

Choice Course of

Utility charge

– For candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC class 1500 Rs.

– For SC / ST candidates 1200 Rs.

– No charge will probably be payable to Divyang.

– The charge needs to be paid by means of on-line mode. See web site for cost directions.

Utility Course of

– Login to the web site (www.jipmer.edu.in). Click on on the Jobs icon on the backside of the homepage.

– By doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here JIPMER Grp B and C Recruitment Puducherry Campus – Dec 2019 … will probably be linked on serial number-1 underneath Jobs part. Subsequent to this will probably be a PDF hyperlink to the element commercial. Click on on it.

– By doing this the commercial associated to the put up will probably be downloaded. Learn it rigorously and test your eligibility.

– Then return to the earlier webpage. Right here you will note the apply on-line hyperlink under the commercial hyperlink. Click on on it.

– After doing this, the net utility kind will open on the display screen of your laptop. Full it in response to the rules given within the commercial.

Lastly, take a printout of efficiently submitted utility on A4 dimension paper and hold it secure with you.

Necessary date

Final date for on-line utility: 20 January 2020

