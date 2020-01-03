Jitender Wins Trials For Asian Wrestling C’ships, Could End Sushil’s Hope

A lot-improved Jitender Kumar on Friday prevailed in an intense 74kg trial bout to qualify for the season-opener in Italy and the Asian Championships in New Delhi however now must win a medal to close out celebrated Sushil Kumar’s shot on the Olympic qualification. World Championships stars Deepak Punia (86kg) and Ravi Dahiya (57kg) didn’t have to interrupt a lot sweat as they got direct entries within the ultimate which they gained simply. Sumit Malik (125kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg) additionally locked their locations with sensible victories over their opponents.

Competing in essentially the most aggressive class of the day, Jitender prevailed 5-2 within the ultimate towards Amit Dhankar.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had earlier introduced that winner of the Friday’s trials will compete on the Rating sequence occasion in Italy (January 15-18), Asian Championships in New Delhi (February 18-23) and the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Xian (March 27-29) however its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh mentioned they will maintain contemporary trials forward of the Xian occasion.

It implies that if Jitender has to earn a shot on the Tokyo Olympic qualification, he should impress the WFI with medal-winning performances in Rome and New Delhi.

“If we find that performances of our wrestlers is not satisfying at the first two events, we can have fresh trials to select wrestlers for the Asian Olympic qualifier. We want to send our best wrestler, so that India can have maximum number of quotas for Olympics,” Sharan informed PTI.

Sushil Kumar, India’s most adorned wrestler with two Olympic medals didn’t compete in Friday’s trials, citing an damage. Sushil had overwhelmed Jitender in a bitterly-fought trials bout for the World Championships in September 2019.

“If we are happy with performance of our wrestlers in Olympic categories, where we have not got the quota, we will not have trials. As for Sushil, no one will be allowed to go for Olympic qualifiers, without having to compete in trials,” he added.