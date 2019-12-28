J&K bank scam: Srinagar’s ex-Deputy Mayor arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau

PMC fraud | RBI affidavit particulars the way it was ‘cheated’ by scam-hit Financial institution













The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested former Srinagar Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran in a multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution mortgage fraud case. The company took Imran into custody for questioning in reference to the unlawful appropriation of the subsidy given to his firm, Kehwa Sq. Pvt Ltd for organising of a Managed Ambiance (CA) retailer, stated the company.

In image: Individuals stroll previous a department of the Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution. [Representational image]Twitter

Imran was faraway from Deputy Mayor submit following a no-confidence movement moved towards him by corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Company.

Why did ACB arrest Srinagar Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran?

A case was registered by the ACB towards Imran, the Director of Srinagar-based Kehwa Sq., some officers of Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution and different authorities officers for alleged unlawful appropriation of the subsidy with an inflated undertaking price for institution of CA storage at Lassipora in Pulwama.

Kehwa Group, subsequently, acquired their mortgage of Rs 138 crore with J&Okay Financial institution restructured for merely an quantity of Rs 78 crores underneath a nicely knit conspiracy by Imran and companions of Kehwa Sq. Pvt together with J&Okay Financial institution officers, the company stated.

The ACB investigation up to now has revealed that giant quantity of the mortgage which was meant for building of CA retailer was diverted. “The case is under investigation with ACB to unearth further details of bank fraud and Imran has been taken into custody for further questioning,” stated the company.

What’s the J&Okay financial institution rip-off?

J&Okay Financial institution created unprecedented and unlawful apply.

Made greater than three,00zero backdoor appointments clandestinely, opposite to the principles and norms governing the topic.

Other than the backdoor appointments, severe prices of economic irregularities that are being investigated by the ACB and chargesheets towards these accused in these irregularities are prone to be filed subsequently.

With the intention to safeguard the curiosity of financial institution depositors/stakeholders, the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) appointed a particular nominee on the financial institution’s board of administrators along with sacking the then Chairman Nengroo. The financial institution has assured all its depositors/stakeholders that the monetary parameters of the financial institution are sound and there’s no want for the financial institution’s depositors to fret.