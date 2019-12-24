J&K bank scam: Two ex-chairmen under scanner after name appears in Anti-Corruption Bureau chargesheet

In image: Folks stroll previous a department of the Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution. [Representational image]Twitter

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, December 23 produced its first cost sheet within the particular anti-corruption courtroom in opposition to 23 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution for making unlawful appointments within the premier monetary establishment.

In keeping with ACB, the cost sheet was introduced on within the courtroom of R.N. Wattal, Choose, particular anti-corruption courtroom, in opposition to 23 officers of J&Okay Financial institution. With a community of over 450 branches, J&Okay financial institution has the most important presence within the monetary sector of Jammu and Kashmir and is seen because the industrial spine of the Union Territory.

23 accused named within the Anti-Corruption chargesheet

J&Okay Financial institution Chairman, Pervez Ahmad has been eliminated by the federal government with quick impactTwitter

Two former chairmen particularly Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmed and Parvaiz Ahmed Nengmroo charged for making unlawful appointments within the financial institution. Two former Vice Presidents of the financial institution, Mohd Ayoub Wanchoo and Fayaz Ahmed. The 23 accused within the cost sheet embody 12 serving officers of the financial institution, 5 retired staff and 6 beneficiaries.

In keeping with the assertion, “The charge sheet of the case FIR No. 10/2019 against 23 accused was produced before the court of Sh. R.N. Wattal, Honb’le Judge Anti Corruption Court Srinagar today on 23-12-2019 and the next date of hearing has been fixed next year January 27.”

Amongst these politicians who reportedly influenced the financial institution officers to make unlawful appointments have been allegedly former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and a few former ministers of the then PDP-BJP state authorities.

What’s the J&Okay financial institution rip-off?

J&Okay Financial institution created unprecedented and unlawful apply.

Made greater than three,000 backdoor appointments clandestinely, opposite to the foundations and norms governing the topic.

Aside from the backdoor appointments, severe costs of economic irregularities that are being investigated by the ACB and chargesheets in opposition to these accused in these irregularities are more likely to be filed subsequently.

In an effort to safeguard the curiosity of financial institution depositors/stakeholders, the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) appointed a particular nominee on the financial institution’s board of administrators along with sacking the then Chairman Nengroo. The financial institution has assured all its depositors/stakeholders that the monetary parameters of the financial institution are sound and there’s no want for the financial institution’s depositors to fret.