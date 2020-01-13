J&K Cop, Arrested With Hizbul Terrorists, Kept Them At His Home: Sources

Sources say Davinder Singh escorted the terrorists from Shopian in south Kashmir (File)

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh sheltered terrorists in his dwelling in Srinagar, prime sources stated on Monday on the Deputy Superintendent of Police arrested on Saturday with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The small print emerged after raids at Davinder Singh’s dwelling quickly after the arrest. An AK rifle and two pistols had been discovered, in response to sources.

Davinder Singh, a embellished officer, was allegedly transporting hardcore terrorists out of Kashmir when he was caught on the Jammu-Srinagar freeway. Investigations reveal that the three terrorists captured with the police officer had stayed at his heavily-guarded dwelling in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment.

Sources say Davinder Singh escorted the terrorists from Shopian in south Kashmir to his dwelling on Friday and had them keep in a single day. High Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, who can be police deserter, and his two accomplices Irfan and Rafi, spent the evening within the dwelling proper subsequent to the Military’s 15 Corps Headquarters.

Sources say they set out on Saturday morning for Jammu, from the place they had been planning to go to Delhi.

Sources instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that the police officer, who was awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry simply six months in the past, had transported Naveed a number of occasions to completely different locations. Final 12 months, he had transported him to Jammu.

Sources say Singh is being handled like a terrorist and is being interrogated by a joint workforce of safety and intelligence companies. Among the many questions they need solutions to is whether or not Singh’s go to to Delhi is linked to Republic Day, simply two weeks away.

Police sources say they’d been monitoring Singh’s motion and that of Naveed since Friday morning.

When he allegedly introduced three terrorists to his dwelling on Friday night, policemen in plainclothes had been already watching him secretly.

A day earlier than, the officer posted at Srinagar worldwide airport acquired 15 overseas diplomats, together with the US envoy, for a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Nobody would have imagined then, say sources, that he could be arrested together with terrorists.

Sources say Singh and the three terrorists left his dwelling round 10 am on Saturday. Once they had been about 60 km from Srinagar, the police intercepted the automobile.

Police sources say the arrest of Naveed is a large catch; there was a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head. Irfan, sources say, had visited Pakistan 5 occasions in the previous couple of years and safety companies had been clueless about his actions.

Singh had been in hassle up to now over stories that it he who despatched parliament assault convict Afzal Guru to Delhi and organized logistics for terrorists who attacked parliament.

Earlier than his execution in 2013, Afzal Guru had claimed in a letter that the police officer had requested him to accompany a parliament assault accused to Delhi and organize his keep there. Police, nonetheless, say they haven’t any file linking him to parliament assault.