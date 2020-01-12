J&K Cop Caught With Hizbul Members To Be Treated As Terrorist: Police

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday after a tip from Shopian cops

Srinagar:

A day after a embellished Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested whereas travelling with two terrorists, state legislation enforcement authorities have confirmed that he too will probably be handled as a “terrorist”. Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted at Srinagar worldwide Airport, was caught Saturday at Wanpoh in Kulgam district within the firm of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu.

“Yesterday, during an operation in Shopian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector Normal of Police, instructed reporters in Srinagar in the present day.

The operation to arrest Davinder Singh was launched after a tip from the Superintendent of Police in Shopian district, after which Mr Kumar and different cops tracked down and stopped the automobile, during which an advocate and one different particular person have been additionally travelling.

“He (Davinder Singh) has worked on several anti-militancy operations. But circumstances under which he was arrested when he was driving the car with militants towards Jammu is a heinous crime. That is why he is being treated at par with the militants,” he mentioned, including that additional interrogation and investigation was underway.

Vijay Kumar mentioned information of the arrest was swiftly adopted by the escape of militants from a Shopian hideout that was “eight feet under ground (and) had food items, among other things, stored”.

The police officer and the 2 terrorists have been on their option to Delhi, in line with the cops.

After the arrest cops recovered giant stashes of arms and ammunition within the automobile that Davinder Singh and the 2 terrorists have been travelling in, as additionally at his dwelling within the metropolis.

Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on Independence Day final 12 months. He made headlines after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament assault convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had requested him to accompany a parliament assault accused to Delhi.

Naveed Babu, one of many terrorists who was arrested, who’s a former police constable – he abandoned to hitch the fear group in 2017 and is now a district commander within the outfit – is accused of involvement within the killing of 11 non-local employees, together with truck drivers and labourers, in southern Kashmir final 12 months.

The killings focused Kashmir’s apple business after the centre withdrew particular standing to the previous state in August final 12 months. He’s additionally concerned within the killing of a number of cops and civilians and has 17 FIRs registered towards him, Mr Kumar added.

With enter from PTI