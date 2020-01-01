J&K encounter: 2 armymen killed during cordon and search operation in Nowshera

Kashmir’s most wished militant and Burhan Wani’s successor Zakir Musa killed in Tral













Two military troopers have been killed throughout a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Wednesday, January 1.

“Two army soldiers were martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited,” a Public Relations Officer stated.

The safety forces had an enter concerning the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was instantly launched. There was an alternate of fireside late final evening and on Wednesday morning the our bodies of the 2 troopers have been discovered.

Troopers in motion throughout an encounter with militants on the Line of Management (LoC).IANS

Extra reinforcements have been introduced into the realm which has been cordoned off and an operation was underway.

Nowshera is near the Line of Management (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy up to now.

On Tuesday, J&Okay Director Common of Police Dilbag Singh stated that there are 250 militants lively within the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the remaining are locals.

(With company inputs.)