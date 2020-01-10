J&K govt announces transfers and postings of IAS, KAS officers

SrinagarTwitter

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday, January 10 ordered transfers and postings within the J&Ok administration. An announcement was issued by the Authorities of Jammu and Kashmir, Basic Administration Division itemizing out transfers and postings of 25 officers which included IAS and KAS (Kashmir Administrative Service) officers.

Official assertion

Within the curiosity of administration, the next transfers and postings are ordered:

1. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Chief Government Officer, J&Ok Financial Reconstruction Company, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Company.

2. Tasaduq Jeelani, KAS, Managing Director, J&Ok Housing Board, is transferred and posted as Particular Secretary to the Authorities, Social Welfare Division.

three. Narinder Singh Bali, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment within the Basic Administration Division, is posted as Particular Secretary to the Authorities Youth Providers and Sports activities Division.

four. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Tourism Division, is transferred and posted as Extra Inspector Basic of Registration, Kashmir, relieving Bilal Ahmad Bhat, KAS, Extra Commissioner within the workplace of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir of the extra cost of the publish.

5. Ravi Shanker Sharma, KAS, Director, Technical Training, J&Ok, is transferred and posted as

Managing Director, J&Ok Housing Board.

6. Sajad Hussain Ganai, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment within the Basic Administration Division, is posted as Director, Technical Training, J&Ok.

7. Pankaj Magotra, KAS, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Company, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Authorities, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Management Division.

eight. Ghulam Mohammad Dar, KAS, Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Growth Authority, holding further cost of Director, Horticulture, Planning and Advertising, J&Ok, is transferred and posted as Government Director, J&Ok Entrepreneurship Growth Institute.

9. Imam Din, KAS, Extra District Growth Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Advertising, J&Ok.

10. Ramesh Chander, KAS, Extra District Growth Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Extra District Growth Commissioner, Jammu, towards an out there emptiness.

11. Tufail Matoo, Government Director, J&Ok Entrepreneurship Growth Institute, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Growth Authority.

12. Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary within the Resident Fee, J&Ok Authorities, New Delhi.

13. Narinder Khajuria, KAS, Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Housing and City Growth Division, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Chief Secretary.

14. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Toll Submit), Lakhanpur, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Housing and City Growth Division.

15. Bharat Singh, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

16. Abdul Satar, KAS, Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Well being and Medical Training

Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), towards an out there emptiness.

17. Naresh Kumar, KAS, Joint Director, Info, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Tourism Division.

18. Pran Singh, KAS, Chief Government Officer, Tourism Growth Authority, Patnitop, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Increased Training Division.

19. Namrita Dogra, KAS, Basic Supervisor, DIC, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Info, Jammu.

20. Sachin Dev Singh, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment within the Basic Administration Division, is posted as Chief Government Officer, Tourism Growth Authority, Patnitop.

21. Ghan Shyam Singh, KAS, Extra Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Udhampur, relieving Gurvinderjit Singh, KAS Extra Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur of the extra cost of the publish.

22. Rajneesh Gupta, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (lT, Knowledge Analytics and Financial

Intelligence), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Extra Secretary to the Authorities, Finance

Division.

23. Fayaz Ahmad Banday, KAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and shall await additional orders of adjustment within the Basic Administration Division.

24. Subash Chander, KAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Samba, relieving Vikas Gupta, W Extra Deputy Commissioner, Samba of the extra cost of the publish.

25. Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, W, Extra Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, holding further cost of Chief Government Officer, Tourism Growth Authority, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Chief Government Officer, Tourism Growth Authority, Bhaderwah.