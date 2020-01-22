J&K Khrew encounter: 1 militant gunned down in South Kashmir’s Tral area

three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with safety forces in J&Okay’s Anantnag













One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the safety forces and militants at Khrew in South Kashmir’s Tral space on Wednesday, January 22. A contemporary spherical of firing resumed between the safety forces and the militants in Kashmir’s Tral space the place an encounter was occurring since Tuesday, January 21.

Troopers in motion throughout an encounter with militants on the Line of Management (LoC).IANS

Safety forces have avenged the dying of two of their males killed in an encounter at Khrew in south Kashmir on Tuesday by gunning down the Jaish-e-Mohammed operative. A second militant continues to be trapped as a fierce encounter is underway within the higher reaches of Khrew.

Jaish terrorists killed, 2 troopers martyred

On Tuesday, January 21, the encounter was triggered after safety forces acquired a tip-off in regards to the presence of militants within the space. One Particular police officer and a military soldier have been killed within the encounter. There was a lull within the firing for over 24 hours however the gunfight resumed on Wednesday morning.

The encounter began after the police acquired particular enter in regards to the presence of militants within the Zand village. The world was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. Contact was ultimately established with the militants, who have been hiding in a home that led to the gun battle.