J&K Lieutenant Governor Seeks Report On Commodities After Heavy Snowfall

Greater reaches of Kashmir valley, Jammu area and Ladakh Union Territory acquired heavy snowfall.

Jammu:

Amid stories of disruptions within the provide of gasoline and different important commodities in Jammu and Kashmir after heavy snowfall, Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has sought an in depth report on the supply of important commodities in affected areas, an official spokesman stated at the moment.

The Lt Governor has directed that a number of groups of officers be constituted instantly to go to affected areas with particular give attention to rural areas to establish the place of shares of important gadgets and increase provide wherever required, the spokesman stated.

Mr Murmu additionally directed officers to keep watch over hoarders, black-marketers and unscrupulous components who make the most of the unfavourable scenario for climbing costs and creating false shortage of necessities.

The Lt Governor stated street clearance and restoration of essential public companies which have been affected by the heavy snowfall needs to be the precedence of presidency officers on the helm of affairs, the spokesman stated.

On the directions of the Lt Governor, a staff of officers is being constituted by the Authorities to oversee and monitor the place of inventory of important gadgets in Kashmir division and increase the availability wherever required by coordinating with companies involved.

The staff would come with divisional commissioner Kashmir, IGP Site visitors, Secretary Meals, Civil Provides and Shopper Affairs (FCS&CA), Director FCS&CA Jammu, Director FCS&CA Kashmir and Further Secretary FCS&CA, he stated.

He stated Jammu-based officers of the committee have been requested to proceed to Srinagar. The committee would submit its report by January 25 to the Authorities.