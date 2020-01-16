J&K National Conference Leader’s Son Arrested Over Alleged Bank Fraud

Hilal Rathe was being questioned for the previous few months, ACB stated (Representational)

Srinagar:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday arrested Hilal Reasonably, son of Nationwide Convention chief and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Reasonably, in a financial institution fraud case involving Rs 177 core.

“Hilal Rather was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu today in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees from the term loans running into Rs 177 crores sanctioned by Jammu and Kashmir Bank for his ambitious township project known as Paradise Avenue at Narwal Bala Jammu in the year 2012,” an ACB spokesman stated.

Hilal’s father Abdul Rahim Reasonably was the finance minister of the erstwhile state in 2012 when the mortgage was taken from the financial institution.

The ACB spokesman stated the investigation carried out by the ACB has revealed that Paradise Avenue, a partnership concern of Hilal Reasonably, Dr Rizwan Raheem Dar of Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, Ghulam Mohd Bhatt of Baramulla, Kashmir, Daljeet Wadhera and Deepshikha Jamwal of Jammu was sanctioned a time period mortgage of Rs 74.27 crores within the first part.

In leisure to the financial institution’s credit score coverage, which restricts mortgage to a partnership agency at Rs 40 crores, the mortgage was authorized by the Board of Administrators of the J&Okay Financial institution even supposing Hilal had already entered right into a one-time settlement with the State Monetary Company prior to now, he stated.

“The remaining loan amounts were granted by the Board despite the fact that the repayments of the first loan taken was not complete,” the spokesperson stated. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case on June 28 and carried out raids after unearthing the mortgage fraud, he stated.

He stated Hilal Reasonably, who additionally owns Simula Group of Firms, was being questioned for the previous few months by the Bureau in reference to the siphoning off crores of rupees from the mortgage quantity sanctioned by the New College Campus Department of J&Okay Financial institution for the development of flats beneath the title of Paradise Avenue.

“He has been evading details of property raised and others transaction related to siphoning off of funds meant for construction,” the spokesman stated.

“Hilal Rather has been taken into custody for further questioning. It has also been revealed that the funds diverted have been used to purchase huge properties abroad, holidaying abroad with family and friends and also for other entertainment activities. All the loan amounts availed by Hilal Ahmed Rather to tune of Rs.177 crore have become NPA,” he added.