J&K Police Hold “Run For Unity” In Jammu To Spread Message Of Peace

The “Jammu Marathon” evoked overwhelming response from the folks, police stated.

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday organised a “Run for Unity” perform to unfold the message of peace and unity with state DGP Dilbag Singh urging youths to uphold the secular values and avoid medication.

The “Jammu Marathon” evoked overwhelming response of the folks from all walks of life, significantly the scholars, who braved the early morning chill to participate within the occasion, a police spokesman stated.

The police chief flagged off the run for varied classes and later a formidable prize distribution perform was held at Gulshan Floor police headquarters the place prizes value Rs four.four lakh have been distributed among the many winners.

“The event was organised with a motive to spread the message of peace and unity which are of utmost importance for the progress of our country,” the highest cop instructed reporters.

Mr Singh suggested youths to uphold the secular values of the nation in order that they might be capable to differentiate between the appropriate and the unsuitable and don’t fall prey to any unwell design.

He additionally suggested youths to avoid medication, saying “It destroys relations and life”.

The occasion, organised by the armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was divided into 5 totally different classes — half Marathon for each women and men, 10 km race for girls, eight kms for boys beneath 14, six kms for women beneath 14, and 4 kms ”run for enjoyable” open for all classes, the spokesman stated.

Further Director Basic of Police (Armed) Arun Kumar Choudhary stated police have been organizing many occasions which embody cultural programmes, sports activities occasions and ”Bharat Darshan” excursions for the youth to channelize their power towards optimistic course.

“J&K Police will continue to organise such events in future,” he stated.