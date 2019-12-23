JK Rowling reveals Lord Voldemort is a ‘nationalist’ and the Harry Potter books deal with racism

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 19:00 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:15 EST, 22 December 2019

JK Rowling has described wizard villain Lord Voldemort as a ‘nationalist’ and says her Harry Potter books cope with racism.

The creator – who was subjected to abuse by nationalist Scots throughout the 2014 independence referendum – described her ‘Dark Lord’ creation as an ‘authoritarian’.

Showing on the Christmas particular of Radio four’s The Museum of Curiosity, she additionally mentioned she has repeatedly refused to work with the Authorities on literacy initiatives as a result of she doesn’t need pupils to be pressured to learn her books.

JK Rowling has described wizard villain Lord Voldemort as a ‘nationalist’ and says her Harry Potter books cope with racism. The creator she is presently engaged on a brand new guide for kids

However she delighted followers by revealing that she is presently engaged on a brand new guide for kids.

She advised the programme, which airs this night at 6.15pm: ‘I have a half-written children’s guide the place I’m going again into a totally invented world that I’ve form of acquired half-finished.’

Requested about research which had discovered those that learn her Potter books had extra empathy and tolerance, the 54-year-old replied: ‘Obviously those themes are deeply embedded within the books. Ideas of being different, racism is obviously there in allegorical form, as totalitarianism is there, because Voldemort is obviously an authoritarian. I wouldn’t say he’s a populist, however he’s a sort of nationalist.’

Miss Rowling confronted abuse after she donated £1million to the anti-independence marketing campaign to cease Scotland breaking away from the UK.

She had in contrast excessive critics of her stance to Harry Potter’s enemies the ‘Death Eaters’.

She additionally ran right into a storm final week when she backed a girl sacked for suggesting transgender folks can’t change their intercourse.