JKBOSE 10th class result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir board 10th result released

JKBOSE 10 th class consequence 2019: Jammu-Kashmir State Board of College Schooling has launched the outcomes of the 10 class of Jammu Division. The outcomes have been launched on Friday. Jammu – Kashmir State Board of College Schooling 10 Results of Annual Common Winter Zone 2019 of sophistication is offered on the official web site jkbose.ac.in.

The candidates who took the exams are jkbose. ac. You’ll be able to examine the consequence by going to in. College students will want a rail quantity to examine the consequence. Allow us to inform you that earlier than this, the outcomes of sophistication 10 of JKBOSE 10 th End result 2019) have been launched.

JKbose consequence direct hyperlink

This examination was held on October – November 2019.

Examine outcomes like this

First go to jkbose.ac.in

After this, click on on the JKBOSE 10 th End result hyperlink given on the house web page.

A brand new web page will open, after this enter your roll quantity and submit.

After this, obtain and save this web page for additional.

About 1.6 lakh college students had participated within the upcoming College Schooling Board Examinations (BOSE) in Kashmir. 10 Class X examinations 29 began from October and whereas 12 class X The examinations 30 began from October. The scholars have been confused with the federal government's determination to carry the annual examination.