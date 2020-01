Final 12 months, experimental footwork producer Jlin contributed a track known as “No Name” to Grownup Swim’s Singles collection. And this 12 months, she's again with one other. “I Hate Being An Adult,” the eighth entry within the 2019 – 2020 program, is roiling, unpredictable morass of noticed wave synths and off-kilter beats, and you’ll take heed to it beneath.