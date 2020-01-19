JNU Admin Refutes Reports Claiming Caste Bias Against Students, Faculty

Experiences stated JNU college members from SC, ST communities have accused the admin of discrimination.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) administration has refuted some media reviews claiming that there’s discrimination towards college students and academics belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) class within the varsity.

“The JNU Administration strongly refutes some media reports that there is discrimination against members of the JNU community belonging to SC and ST category. Such allegations have no evidence and are clearly made to vilify an institution that has always stood for all marginalised section of the society,” stated JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar in a press release.

Experiences have claimed delegation of JNU college members from the SC and ST communities accused the college administration of discrimination towards academics and college students. The delegation additionally requested Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the federal government.

The administration stated that the JNU admission coverage and follow have efficiently given each alternative and rest to SC and ST college students, whereas looking for to refill the vacant seats.

“All SC and ST candidates who qualify in the written examination in the entrance test are called for viva voce without shortlisting. In the hostel allotment every year, the first step has invariably been to allot rooms to SC and ST students,” Mr Kumar stated.

Stating that SC and ST posts have been crammed up within the non-teaching workers class, the Registrar stated: “Full-speed efforts are being made by the administration to fill up the vacant teaching posts.”

“The university also started a special drive to fulfill the backlogs in SC/ST teaching positions in recent past,” he added.