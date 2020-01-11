JNU Attack Act Of ''Terrorist Leftist Sudents'', Says Ram Madhav

Masked mob, armed with rods and sticks, stormed within the JNU campus on January 5.

Vadodara, Jan 11 (PTI):

BJP nationwide common secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday alleged that the violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) was an act of small variety of “terrorist Leftist students”, who’ve been hampering research and analysis of hundreds of scholars there for many years.

He known as the January 5 violence in JNU as “conspiracy of Leftists and their supporters”.

“Since decades, thousands of students have been tortured due to the terror of Leftists in JNU. The violence seen now is the culmination of the same thing. A few, small number of terrorist Leftist students have always been hampering the rights of thousands of students to study and conduct research in JNU,” Mr Madhav alleged.

A masked mob, armed with rods and sticks, had stormed within the JNU campus on the night time of January 5. The mob assaulted college students and vandalised property, leaving a number of individuals injured.

Leftist outfits and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed one another for the violence.

When questioned in regards to the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav claimed normalcy was returning to the union territory, with web being restored “to a great extent” and native leaders in detention being launched.

He claimed that solely “20-25” leaders are but to be launched and this might occur in a phased method.

“People are living a normal life in Jammu and Kashmir. There were two major restrictions there, one being internet which is about to be removed. To a great extent, mobile services have been restored. Most of the leaders under detention are out. And I believe government will release the remaining 20-25 leaders in phases,” he claimed.