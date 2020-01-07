JNU attack: Clash breaks out between ABVP, NSUI in Ahmedabad, leaves 10 injured

JNU campus violence













Not less than 10 folks had been reported injured in clashes between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Nationwide College students’ Union of India NSUI) members in Ahmedabad’s Paldi space on Tuesday, January 7. The incident occurred when NSUI activists gathered in entrance of the ABVP workplace to protest the violence that passed off on Sunday at Delhi’s JNU campus.

Gujarat NSUI basic secretary Nikhil Savani sustained critical head accidents and was admitted to V S Basic Hospital.

‘State of affairs below management’

Police reached the spot and managed the state of affairs by resorting to lathi-charge and dispersed the gang. NSUI nationwide president Neeraj Kundan issued a press release condemning the incident. The scholar our bodies used stick and stones to assault one another leaving 5 injured from either side. “The situation has been brought under control. As of now, no FIR has been lodged,” a police official mentioned.

The President of NSUI issued a press release condemning the incident that passed off in Ahmedabad. He tweeted, “If ABVP is thinking that we are going to sit silently afraid of this violence, then it is a misunderstanding, our history is not afraid or we do violence, we only fight the truth of non-violence. Following the path of the British were also defeated, they will also defeat the Sangraje.”

A video clip of the conflict between the coed our bodies additionally surfaced social media: