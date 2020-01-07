JNU attacks: Mumbai protesters evicted from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan

JNU campus violence













The protestors and activists gathered on the Gateway of India in Mumbai, to sentence the assaults within the JNU campus late on Sunday, have been cleared by the police and shunted to Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangram Singh Nishandar led a police staff to the Gateway of India and requested the protestors, who occupied the world since Sunday midnight to vacate and go to the Azad Maidan, round 2 km away, however they refused to conform.

“The protest here is causing inconvenience to the people, office-going commuters, tourists… Plus, there are no water and toilet facilities here. So we have ‘relocated’ them to Azad Maidan which is better equipped for such mass gatherings,” DCP Nishandar informed the media.

Protesters in Mumbai in opposition to the assault on JNU college students.IANS

There are indications that the police could e book the protestors for trespassing on the venue with out police permission which can also be a landmark vacationer attraction, reverse the Resort Taj Mahal, and the jetties from the place folks certain for Elephanta Island or mainland places like Raigad and Ratnagiri, and so forth can board ferries, motor-boats, catamarans, and so forth.

How have been the protests organised?

The protests in Mumbai began in a small means round midnight (Sunday-Monday), via messages relayed on social media networks with candle-lit vigils and a procession to the long-lasting Gateway of India.

By the afternoon of Monday, the trickle swelled into large crowds on the Gateway of India, with many protestors apparently ready for an extended vigil on Monday night time.

A lot of them carried shares of snacks and water, cell chargers and battery banks, primary medicines, blankets/shawls to beat the coolness, even tampons and napkins.

Police evacuates protesters from the Gateway of India in Mumbai.Twitter

Native eateries chipped of their help by throwing open their bogs for the protestors and even made preparations for meals and water for them as per their necessities.

Current on the Gateway of India on Monday have been a number of politicians and celebrities like Sushant Singh, Varun Grover, Shrikant Matondkar, legislators Abu Asim Azmi, Rohit Pawar, Kapil Patil, farmers chief Ashok Dhawale, activists like Jatin Desai, Fahad Ahmad, NCP chief and Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad, amongst many extra, who joined the protests.

The contributors included college students from IIT Bombay, TISS, the College of Mumbai, a number of metropolis schools, youth and social organisations, activists and others, who trooped with hand-painted banners/posters with anti-BJP-ABVP slogans, the Nationwide Tricolour, footage of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and different leaders, and demanded motion in opposition to the perpetrators of the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.

What occurred in JNU?

Unprecedented violence was seen within the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Sunday as a masked mob assaulted college students and lecturers contained in the campus with wood and steel rods, injuring many.

The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU), together with President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the attention with an iron rod, acquired extreme accidents.

Masked women and men roam across the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

“I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don’t know who they were,” Ghosh mentioned as she broke into tears whereas blood flowed profusely from her head.

JNUSU Basic Secretary Satish Chandra was additionally injured within the assault.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of main the assault, which was bolstered by outsiders.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and automobiles standing on the highway have been vandalised in the course of the assault.

There have been terrifying moments for college kids because the masked males and even ladies with faces lined, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened college students.

A lady scholar recounted these moments in tears: “I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone.”

