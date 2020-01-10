JNU attacks: Sunny Leone refrains from talking about CAA, NRC; but says ‘I don’t endorse violence’

Sunny Leone donates rice and dal to Kerala flood victims













After many A-listers have come out in assist of the scholars of the JNU college, who had been attacked by masked goons; Sunny Leone too has joined the controversy. The Ragini MMS actress has mentioned that she would not imagine in violence and battle and desires peace to prevail.

“I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn’t just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt,” Sunny Leone mentioned.

“It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there’s some resolution that will come without violence here,” she added.

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to

Deepika’s sturdy stance

Earlier, nation’s largest star, Deepika Padukone, not solely visited JNU to point out her assist to the scholars but in addition met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was significantly injured in the course of the assault. In an interview with AajTak, Deepika Padukone opened up concerning the latest assaults on college students in India. “What I wanted to say I said it two years ago when Padmaavat was released. What I am seeing today, it pains me. I hope it doesn’t become the new normal. That anyone can say anything and they can get away with it. I fear and I’m sad. This is not the foundation of our country.” Speaking concerning the JNU violence, Deepika had mentioned, “I am very angry at what is happening but it is worse that no action is being taken.”

The rampage carried out by masked mob on the scholars and lecturers of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on January 5, 2020 despatched shockwaves throughout your entire nation. Bollywood celebs condemned the assault and demanded some motion.

Bollywood celebs response

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: Why do it’s worthwhile to cowl your face? As a result of you recognize you might be doing one thing flawed, unlawful & punishable. There isn’t a honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of scholars & lecturers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence can’t & shouldn’t be tolerated

Genelia Deshmukh mentioned: Completely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and assault college students & lecturers – sheer brutality!! Humble attraction to the police to establish the perpetrators and produce them to justice

Swara Bhasker: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This assault is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is lower than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this occur???

Shabana Azmi: That is past surprising! Condemnation is just not sufficient. Quick motion must be taken towards the perpetrators.