JNU Extends Semester Registration Deadline Till January 17

After that deadline, the vice-chancellor could contemplate written requests for registration. (File)

New Delhi:

Amid registration boycott by a piece of scholars, the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) once more prolonged the deadline to register for the following semester until January 17.

“The registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500,” a senior varsity official mentioned.

“After that deadline, the VC (vice-chancellor) may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official added.