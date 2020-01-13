“JNU Fee Hike Sorted, Protest Not Justified”: Human Resources Minister

A mob assault in JNU on January 5 left over 30 injured

New Delhi:

Human Sources Growth Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank right this moment mentioned the hostel payment hike subject in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College has been resolved and any continuation of protest by college students isn’t justified.

Mr Nishank mentioned utility and repair cost usually are not being levied and can be borne by the College Grants Fee (UGC). The scholars have, nonetheless, caught to their demand for an entire rollback of the payment hike.

“The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of university students and teachers. The Ministry had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues,” Mr Nishank mentioned in a press release, information company Press Belief of India reported.

“The students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session, which was their basic demand. Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved and continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified,” he mentioned, including that over 5,000 or eight,500 college students in JNU have registered for the following semester.

“Various meetings were held by HRD secretary with representatives of students, teachers and JNU administration on December 10-11, 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived (at). As agreed in the meetings, the revised hostel room charges will remain applicable with 50 per cent concession for BPL students,” Mr Nishank mentioned.

Earlier within the day, a five-member delegation of JNU Academics’ Affiliation met with HRD Ministry officers. “We do not feel secure on campus. The atmosphere is not conducive for academic activities. Students who left the campus after violence are scared to return. How can we resume teaching?” affiliation chief DK Lobiyal instructed the ministry officers, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned three JNU college students, together with JNU College students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in a mob assault on January 5.

