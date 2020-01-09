JNU Forms Panel To Probe Mob Attack On Campus: Vice Chancellor

The panel may even probe lapses, if any, in safety, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar mentioned.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) has shaped a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left round 35 individuals injured, and advocate measures to make sure security of scholars, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar mentioned on Thursday.

The panel may even probe lapses, if any, in safety, Mr Kumar instructed PTI.

A gaggle of masked individuals armed with sticks and rods attacked college students and lecturers and broken property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the college administration to name within the police.

At the very least 35 individuals, together with JNU College students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, have been injured within the violence. They have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.