JNU probe: Delhi Police accuses JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 8 others, reveals pictures

On JNU campus assaults, DCP Crime department Pleasure Tirkey accused Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh of violence. Three instances have been registered until now, and they’re being investigated by us, stated Pleasure Tirkey.

“The JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from January 1 to 5. JNU Students’ Union, including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it,” claimed the Delhi crime department.

On January 5, at round three.30 pm, SFI, AISF, SIDA, and DSF had allegedly attacked college students on the Periyar hostel. The JNUSU president was additionally there, it was caught on digicam, alleged Delhi Police.

The cops additionally alleged violence within the server room by the JNU college students.

Nonetheless, no suspects have been detained until now, however we are going to start to interrogate the suspects quickly, Pleasure Tirkey confirmed.