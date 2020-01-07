JNU Professor Quits Government Panel To Review Economic Data

JNU professor CP Chandrasekhar has give up a authorities panel tasked with reviewing financial knowledge

A professor of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) has give up a central authorities panel tasked with reviewing financial knowledge “because of the situation in JNU”. “I regret to inform you that, because of the situation in JNU where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow’s meeting. Further, I feel that, under current conditions, this Committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past,” professor CP Chandrasekhar of the Centre for Financial Research and Planning at JNU mentioned in his resignation letter from the panel.

“I wish to record my appreciation of the sustained efforts of the large number of colleagues within the statistical system whom I have greatly valued working with in the past to build a robust and credible statistical base,” he mentioned.

“It is unfortunate that political pressures have reduced their autonomy now, and efforts to consolidate a well-designed system are being subverted. In these circumstances, I will not be able to serve on this Committee,” he mentioned within the letter, including, “…The most disturbing part is a narrative is being built to make anti-national elements be perceived as the truth.”