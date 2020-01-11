'JNU Put Up Uncompromising Fight...': Pinarayi Vijayan Meets Aishe Ghosh

After the assembly, Aishe Ghosh vowed to take the battle forward (File)

New Delhi:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at this time met with Jawaharlal Nehru College Scholar Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh in Delhi. In a Fb submit later, he praised the scholars’ physique for placing up an “uncompromising fight” in opposition to the “Sangh Parivar” that – he claimed – had been attempting to beat dissenting voices. Ms Ghosh had been badly injured within the Sunday assault on the campus.

“The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Mr Vijayan informed Ms Ghosh.

The Communist Occasion of India (Marxist) chief, within the social media submit, praised Ms Ghosh for “leading the battle with her injured head”.

“Sangh Parivar hoped to beat the dissenting voices from JNU utilizing muscle energy. Nonetheless, the JNU has put up an uncompromising battle in opposition to them. Aishe Ghosh has been main this battle along with her injured head,” Mr Vijayan wrote.

A number of college students and academics had sustained accidents after a masked mob had attacked them with stones, sticks and sledgehammers. The JNUSU has held ABVP- a pupil physique linked to the BJP- answerable for the assault.

The Delhi Police have named Ms Ghosh amongst 9 suspects- together with two from the ABVP – for violence on the campus previous the assault. They’ve additionally recognized 37 of 60 members of a WhatsApp group referred to as ‘Unity in opposition to Left’, which authorities imagine is linked to the mob assault.

After the assembly, Ms Ghosh vowed to take the battle forward.

“Comrade Pinarayi has said go ahead, and that is the inspiration I take and we will take this fight ahead. Whether it is the fight for rolling back the fee hike or against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), I would like to thank, again and again, the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks that we are continuously facing,” Ms Ghosh was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

Mr Vijayan had strongly condemned the assault, and had stated the “Nazi-style onslaught” on JNU was an try to create unrest within the nation.