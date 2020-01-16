JNU registration date increased again, now apply by 17 January

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) has once more prolonged the deadline for the registration of Winter Semester. Has given The distinguished college of the nation has issued a discover that now 17 may be registered by January for no late payment. 17 Registration will proceed after January with late charges. That is the third time the registration date has been prolonged. Earlier, the final date of registration was prolonged from 12 January to 15 January. And earlier than that, January 5 was prolonged 12.

17 7 days after January (20 January to 26 January) Until 100 rupees per day, thereafter 02 until February 200 rupees per day and thereafter Later 09 late charges might be charged per day 500 by February. After this, the functions for registration might be thought-about by the Vice Chancellor.

JNUSU will take a remaining choice on the upcoming steps in relation to its agitation in opposition to hostel payment hike in the present day. Members of the scholar union gave this info on Wednesday. In the meantime, the college administration mentioned that about 5, 400 college students have registered for the winter semester. Officers of the Ministry of Human Useful resource Growth (HRD) spoke to JNU Vice Chancellor Jagdish Kumar on Wednesday to take inventory of the state of affairs on the college.