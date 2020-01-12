JNU students dominate the UPSC IES exam, selected in 18 seats

Within the midst of an environment of pressure as a consequence of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru College The information is reassuring. The Union Public Service Fee launched the outcomes of the Indian Economics Companies (IES) Examination 2019. On this, 18 college students of JNU have succeeded.

On the identical time, Anshuman Kamila hailing from Odisha topped this prestigious examination. He holds an M.Phil diploma in Economics from JNU. It has solely 32 seats on the All India degree within the Indian Economics Companies. Out of those, college students of JNU campus have gained the seats 32 out of 32.

With the outcome, it has develop into clear that JNU offers the scholars a studying surroundings and the schooling degree right here is a lot better.