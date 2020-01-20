JNU Students’ Union Chief Aishe Ghosh Accuses ABVP Of Beating Up Student

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was injured when masked mob attacked the varsity campus on January 5 (File)

New Delhi:

Over a fortnight after the violence on the JNU campus, the college’s College students Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged on Monday pupil has been overwhelmed up by ABVP members, a cost denied by the RSS-affiliated college students’ physique.

“An unfortunate incident of ragging against students of BA second year is being shown as a case of ABVP violence against the person accused of ragging,” the ABVP claimed.

In keeping with sources, Raghib Akram, a resident of Narmada Hostel, was overwhelmed up by some college students. The explanation was that he had reportedly not allowed them to eat on the Narmada Hostel mess on Sunday, as they had been from a unique hostel, the sources stated.

In a Fb publish, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh wrote, “RISE IN RAGE ! 14 days have passed that JNU faced attack. Not a single arrest. But yes, see what’s going on. Today, one of the student of the University was again beaten up by students affiliated to the ABVP. They entered his room in Narmada Hostel to beat him up.”

“This can’t continue. The senior warden, proctor should immediately take action against these goon,” she stated in her publish.

Nonetheless, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that Raghib Akram had bullied some college students in Narmada Hostel.

The Left and Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI) should not letting the college operate, it stated.

Raghib Akram has been accused of bullying some second 12 months college students in Narmada Hostel within the identify of his buddy who occurs to be a large number secretary, they alleged.

“But Left parties and NSUI are again busy maligning ABVP instead of addressing the real problem. A case of bullying and intimidating juniors in the name of authority and position has surfaced, and the Left instead of siding with victims of bullying are trying their best to prove them ‘ABVP goons’,” the RSS-affiliated college students’ physique stated.

On January 5, masked mob had entered the varsity and attacked the scholars and lecturers.