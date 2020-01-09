JNU Vice Chancellor Sent Police Message At 6.45 pm Amid Violence: Report

JNU Assault: M Jagadesh Kumar has been dealing with criticism for not performing swiftly (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

As a masked mob ran riot at JNU on Sunday assaulting college students, vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar despatched a message for deployment of police exterior the primary gate solely at 6.45 pm, and the power entered the premises an hour later when the attackers had dispersed, police sources have mentioned.

The vice-chancellor has been dealing with criticism for not performing swiftly when college students had been being assaulted by a mob on Sunday night.

The varsity had been on a boil since afternoon. Earlier, at round three.45 pm, the police management room (PCR) obtained the primary name concerning the violence from the varsity’s Periyar hostel.

The police instantly responded to the decision. The policemen, who had been deployed on the administration block following an earlier excessive courtroom directive, had been requested to go to the spot, the sources mentioned.

At Periyar Hostel, some individuals attacked college students with batons. Nonetheless, the group didn’t enter the hostel. Round 17 PCR calls had been obtained from Periyar hostel until round four.15 pm, the sources mentioned.

After dispersing the gang at Periyar hostel, the police personnel returned to the administration block of the varsity.

Round 5-5.15 pm, DCP (southwest) Devender Arya entered the campus. He additionally visited the Periyar hostel and inspected the scenario.

He, nonetheless, returned to the primary gate of the college after “ensuring” that the scenario was regular, the sources mentioned.

After the incident on the Periyar hostel, the primary gate of JNU varsity was closed and entry was not allowed. The police was deployed on the north gate of the varsity, sources mentioned.

Nonetheless, the violence continued contained in the campus.

Sources mentioned the Vasant Kunj North police station in-charge and 20 officers from every station of the district had been known as in to keep up legislation and order.

The police once more obtained a PCR name round 5.30-5.45 pm which mentioned round 700 individuals had entered the college. The police personnel deployed on the administration block had been despatched once more, however they didn’t discover any gathering.

When the PCR known as again the caller, the cell phone was discovered to be switched off, sources mentioned.

The scholars, most of them belonging to the ABVP, disrupted a peace march of the JNU Lecturers Affiliation on the T-point of Sabarmati hostel, sources mentioned.

After disrupting the march, the group entered the Sabarmati hostel and vandalised the gates and home windows. Within the meantime, the scholars from the left group had been mobilised resulting in a scuffle, the sources identified.

Practically, an hour later, at round 6.45 pm, the JNU vice-chancellor despatched a message urging police to extend the police deployment on the foremost gate of the varsity because the scenario within the campus may turn out to be tense after which police had been deployed exterior, the sources mentioned.

Later, at round 7.30-7.45 pm, police obtained a written letter from the JNU administration to intervene. However by the point the police intervened, the mob had already dispersed.

JNU College students Union president Aishe Ghosh was taken in an ambulance by the DCP from the east gate of the varsity.