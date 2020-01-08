“JNU Vice Chancellor Should Take His Own Advice And Leave”: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram tweeted this morning on the JNU mob assault.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar ought to “follow his own advice” and give up the submit over the masked mob assault on college students and academics on campus on Sunday, Congress chief P Chidambaram tweeted this morning.

“The VC of JNU wants students to ‘put the past behind’. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU,” Mr Chidambaram stated in his tweet.

The VC of JNU needs college students to “put the past behind”. He ought to comply with his recommendation. He’s the previous. He ought to go away JNU. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January eight, 2020

The Vice Chancellor, talking for the primary time on the violence yesterday amid criticism over the JNU administration’s response, had known as the Sunday assault “unfortunate and painful” and stated violence will not be an answer.

“The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University,” Mr Kumar stated.

“The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” he added.

On Sunday night, greater than 30 college students of the college together with JNU college students’ union president Aishe Ghosh have been injured when a mob of masked attackers barged into the campus and attacked college students and academics with iron rods and sledge-hammers.

In the course of the assault, the JNU administration allegedly filed two police complaints over earlier incidents towards college students together with Aishe Ghosh, who was on the time being handled for a head wound on the AIIMS trauma centre. Not a single masked attacker has been arrested and even named.

Mr Kumar has been sharply criticised for the administration’s obvious inaction. Many JNU college students and academics, in addition to opposition political leaders have known as for his elimination.

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury stated round 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the Vice Chancellor’s sacking.