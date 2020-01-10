JNU Vice Chancellor Summoned By Education Ministry Amid Anger Over Attack

JNU college students and college members have demanded Jagadeesh M Kumar’s resignation

New Delhi:

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar has been summoned to a gathering with the Secretary of the HRD Ministry at 11.30 am. The summons comes a day after the ministry dominated out Mr Kumar’s dismissal – a requirement raised by sections of each the college and college students following final week’s brutal mob assault. Ministry officers quoted yesterday by information company PTI stated the federal government would as an alternative concentrate on addressing points on the coronary heart of the unrest – such because the hike in hostel charges – and stated the assembly would talk about the non-implementation of revised charges as determined throughout an earlier assembly.

“Removing the Vice Chancellor is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving issues that have come up… basic bone of contention needs to be resolved,” Amit Khare, the HRD Secretary, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mr Khare had earlier met a joint delegation of the JNU College students Union (JNUSU) and JNU Academics Affiliation (JNUTA) the place that they had petitioned the sacking of Mr Kumar.

“We will talk to the university administration that the fees changes which were decided last month are implemented. We are working on resolving the issues and restoring normalcy. It is a prestigious university and should remain that way,” he stated.

Final week round 70 to 100 masked goons, carrying iron rods and sledgehammers, barged onto the JNU campus and went on an unchecked rampage that left 34 individuals injured, together with JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

The brutal assault sparked widespread backlash as opposition leaders, college students from different campuses and civil society members united in protest.

With enter from PTI