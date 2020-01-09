JNU Vice Chancellor’s “Great Personalities” Barb At Deepika Padukone

Jagadesh Kumar has been going through intense criticism for not doing sufficient throughout final week’s mob assault.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru College Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been going through intense criticism for not doing sufficient throughout final week’s mob assault on the prestigious college, on Wednesday questioned the help prolonged by distinguished folks to protests on the varsities throughout the nation.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Mr Kumar’s remark comes days after Bollywood star Deepika Padukone visited JNU and met injured college students and college members. “I feel proud that we are not scared of expressing ourselves. It (is good) that we are thinking of our country and its future,” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Courses within the prestigious varsity in south-west Delhi has been suspended for the reason that Sunday night time’s assault by masked folks which left over 30 folks, together with JNU College students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, injured.

Many rose in help of the JNU college students within the days that adopted. The country-wide demonstrations in solidarity with these injured within the assault additionally featured Bollywood personalities akin to Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha condemning the incident within the strongest doable phrases.

The JNU campus was thrown into turmoil on Sunday when a bunch of masked folks armed with sticks and iron rods attacked college students and lecturers for an prolonged interval whereas the police stood outdoors its gates citing lack of permission to enter. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a college students’ union linked to the ruling BJP, has been blamed for the assault.