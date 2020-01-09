JNU Violence Protests Live Updates: Students’ Union To Begin March

On January 5, a masked mob entered JNU and attacked the scholars and college.

Forward of Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU) march, the Delhi police have deployed heavy safety and imposed visitors restrictions on the roads adjoining varsity. The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, because of the demonstration by college students.

The varsity’s college students’ union will maintain a protest march from Mandi Home. The march shall be led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was thrashed by goons throughout violence on the campus on Sunday.

Aside from JNUSU, a number of civil organisations and residents are anticipated to affix the protest, demanding strict motion towards these concerned in campus violence. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar appealed individuals to affix the march to protest towards mob violence.

BJP leaders condemn Deepika Padukone’s go to to JNU Deepika Padukone’s go to to the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Monday has drawn criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP, although Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that “anyone can go anywhere to express their opinion, there cannot be any objection”. Maharashtra BJP chief Ashish Shelar took a swipe on the actor by referencing her character from the blockbuster “Bajirao Mastani”. Deepika Padukone ought to “not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her”, he mentioned.

College students begin gathering for protests JNU college students have began gathering on the campus and at Mandi Home to participate in a protest march. Delhi: Protests proceed in Jawaharlal Nehru College towards the January 5 violence within the campus. pic.twitter.com/ReFcw4TxZn – ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Roads closed forward of JNU march The police have closed Baba Gang Nath Marg, from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg in Delhi, because of the demonstration by college students. “Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration,” the Delhi Visitors Police tweeted.

Heavy police deployment at Mandi Home in Delhi Heavy police deployment at Mandi Home in Delhi because the cops have denied permission for the deliberate march. Buses have been parked close to the world the place the protests have been deliberate.

A citizen’s march has been deliberate right this moment at Mandi Home in New Delhi at 12 pm.