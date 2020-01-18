JNVST class 9 admission admit card 2020: Admit card released on navodaya.gov.in and nvsadmissionsclassnine.in

Navodaya class 9 admission admit card 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit card for entrance check for admission by way of lateral entry at school 9. The examination will probably be held on eight February. College students can obtain their admit card by going to nvsadmissionsclassnine.in or navodaya.gov.in. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Choice Check (JNVST) will probably be of two hours. It would have three sections. 80 A number of Alternative Questions will probably be there within the examination. The paper 100 will probably be of Marks. The paper will probably be in offline mode. College students should reply on the OMR sheet.

JNVST class 9 admission admit card 2020: simply obtain

Go to navodaya.gov.in.

– Obtain Admit Card for sophistication IX Lateral Entry Check – 2020 to be held on 08 / 02 / 2020 Click on on the hyperlink from www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

– Log in and obtain the admit card.