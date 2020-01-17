Jo Brand voted favourite candidate to take over as Bake Off host

HEARALPUBLICIST readers have voted for Jo Model because the individual they’d most prefer to see take over from Sandi Toksvig as a brand new host on the Nice British Bake Off.

Greater than 1,300 readers had their say within the RadioTimes ballot. Comic Model, who at the moment presents spin-off present An Additional Slice, got here out on high with simply over 20% of the votes.

Along with her Additional Slice duties, Model has beforehand offered The Nice Sport Aid Bake Off and The Nice Comedian Aid Bake Off, so she clearly has pedigree with the present.

In second place, Noel Fielding’s former Mighty Boosh collaborator Julian Barratt scored just below 18% of the vote, whereas comic Richard Ayoade – who has additionally labored with Fielding prior to now on Channel four’s Massive Fats Quiz of the Yr and Gadget Man – got here in third with simply over 15%.

Different contenders who featured within the ballot included broadcaster Sara Cox, former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and widespread presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Hussain has at the moment been enlisted because the bookmakers’ favorite to take over the function, which Toksvig had held for 3 years since becoming a member of the present alongside Fielding in 2017, following its transfer from BBC One to Channel four.

Toksvig stepped apart on Thursday 16th January, claiming she’d prefer to spend extra time on her different tasks such because the upcoming Channel four collection The Write Offs, which appears to be like on the challenge of grownup literacy.

Fielding took to Twitter at the moment to assert that he would really feel “like Tom without Jerry” after Toksvig’s departure, including that he would miss the “wonderful times” the pair had shared.

With Toksvig set to look for the ultimate time through the upcoming Movie star Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers, there’s nonetheless a good period of time for producers to choose a alternative – and it’ll definitely be fascinating to see who finally lands the function.