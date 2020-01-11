Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change rally

Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen had been each arrested on Friday (January 10) after attending and talking at Jane Fonda’s newest local weather change rally in Washington, DC.

Fonda has been holding her ‘Fire Drill Friday’ protest occasions each week since October 11, with this week’s focus being “the major banks and investors that finance fossil fuel exploration.”

After his latest Golden Globe win, the Joker actor spoke concerning the private steps he’s taken to battle local weather change. “I struggle so much with what I can do [to fight climate change] at times,” he mentioned in a video captured by The Hill. “But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.” Watch the clip under.

Joaquin Phoenix: “I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can’t avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.” pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

A passionate animal rights spokesperson, Phoenix had started his Finest Actor win on the Golden Globes “for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change” in reference to the occasion’s plant-based menu.

Phoenix was escorted away from the Capitol steps by police, together with Martin Sheen and quite a lot of different protestors. Different actors together with Ted Danson and Rosanna Arquette have beforehand been arrested on the occasion, and Fonda herself has been taken away 4 occasions.

In November, Joaquin Phoenix revealed he’d doubtlessly be considering starring in a Joker sequel if the script was proper.

Talking to The Envelope (by way of LA Occasions) on November 1, Phoenix insisted that he’d solely participate in a sequel if he deemed it to be a worthy successor, including: “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.”