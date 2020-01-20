Joaquin Phoenix thanks Heath Ledger in SAG awards acceptance speech

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix’s SAG award speech was all about paying tributes to his fellow nominees and The Darkish Knight star Heath Ledger, whom the Joker star singled out for permitting him to “stand” on his shoulders.

Ledger famously portrayed the DC supervillain in 2008 movie directed by Christopher Nolan and gained quite a few awards, together with a posthumous Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG award. Ledger, 28, died the identical 12 months from an unintended overdose. “Really, I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger,” Phoenix, who’s nominated for a finest actor Oscar, stated.

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Position.

He additionally gave a shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, reported Self-importance Truthful. The actor recalled how he and DiCaprio have been pitted towards one another as youngster actors throughout early audition days.

“There would always be two other guys that I was up against and we’d always lose to this one kid… every casting director would always whisper, ‘It’s Leonardo’,” he stated because the viewers roared with laughter. “You’ve been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people,” he added as DiCaprio acknowledged the nod.

To Christian Bale, who was nominated for Ford v Ferrari, Phoenix begged to ship at the least one dangerous efficiency. “It’s infuriating. I wish you would. Just suck once,” he stated.

Phoenix lined full floor as he paid homage to Marriage Story star Adam Driver and Rocketman fame Taron Egerton.

“Adam, I’ve been watching you the last few years and you’ve been turning in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances. I’m just so moved by you… you should be here. Taron, I’m so happy for you… you’re so beautiful in this movie and I’m so happy for you, and I can’t wait to see what else you do,” he added.

