Job Apprentice at ISRO including IIT Kharagpur and New Space India Limited

ISRO's Propulsion Complicated, Mahendragiri has sought purposes to fill the posts of Commerce Apprentice. Underneath this, appointments will probably be made on complete 120 posts. These posts will probably be crammed on contract foundation.

Commerce Apprentice, Whole Posts: 120

Eligibility: ITI / NTC / NAC certificates in associated commerce together with passing 10th examination from acknowledged board or institute.

Stipend: 7700 Rs. Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

Utility charge: No charge is payable.

Choice Course of: Choice will probably be performed via written take a look at / interview.

Stroll-in right here: ISRO Propulsion Complicated (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu

E-mail: [email protected]

Date of walk-in-interview: 04 January 2020

Web site: www.iprc.gov.in

IIT Kharagpur will fill six posts

The Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT), Kharagpur has invited purposes for the appointment to 6 posts of software program tester.

Qualification: BE / B.Tech / MSc / MCA diploma.

Wage: 40, 000 Rs.

Utility charge: 50 Rs. Fee must be made by demand draft.

Choice: Might be via Interview.

Final date for on-line registration: 02 January 2020

Web site: www.iitkgp.ac.in

There will probably be recruitment to 6 posts of Deputy Supervisor

New Area India Restricted (NSIL) has taken vacancies for a complete of six posts of deputy supervisor. These posts will probably be crammed for various work areas.

Qualification: Handed Bachelor / BE / B.Tech / MBA / MCA Diploma / CA / CS examination.

Pay Scale: As per the posts.

Most Age: 35 to 45 years.

Utility charge: 500 Rs.

Final date for acceptance of utility by put up: 31 December 2019

Web site: www.nsilindia.co.in