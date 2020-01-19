Job seekers share VERY awkward interview experiences

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

From fretting over tough inquiries to worrying about what outfit to put on, job interviews will be emotionally exhausting – and there is at all times a curveball, it appears.

Job-seekers and executives have been sharing their most awkward interview experiences in a Twitter thread sparked by journalist Harriet Williamson, from London, which makes for hilarious studying.

There’s the fist-in-mouth second when an interviewee tried to depart the room by way of a cabinet that appeared like a door, and the hungover candidate who by chance clung onto the hand of their potential boss all the best way to the interview room.

Williamson posted the query: ‘Twitter, what’s the worst job interview you’ve ever had?’ and shortly discovered a wealthy seam of cringe-worthy content material.

Dr Hilary Murray, from Dublin, shared: ‘Determined to check interview suggestions: I’d learn a agency handshake and never wanting away from the interviewer confirmed enthusiasm.

‘Man walks in, I stroll over to him shake his hand firmly and (strolling again to seat) NEVER DROP MY INTENSE GAZE FROM HIS EYES until he sat down. He was terrified.’

Milly Thomas, from London, shared her drama, saying: ‘I walked up the steps to the very high and met the girl. I assumed she was gesturing to the door forward of her so I walked over, opening it and went inside. It was a storage cabinet. She stood there and watched.’

Sam from the UK, shared his very awkward experiences as a boss, revealing that one potential worker began crying after they loudly farted

Laura, from London, chimed in: ‘I had a trial shift (unpaid, after all) at a bar as soon as the place the very first thing I did was minimize myself whereas slicing a lemon and in a while broke a complete tray of glasses together with one falling over a person’s head. Halfway by means of the shift they began to name the opposite candidates’.

Extra disgruntled Twitter customers shared their embarrassing experiences, with one saying that he bumped into his present boss, who was competing for a similar position.

Mark, from London, wrote: ‘As soon as known as in sick so as to go for an interview solely to seek out my present boss had finished precisely the identical and was sitting within the ready space. Neither of us acquired the gig’.

Sam, from Sheffield added: ‘I went to an interview actually hungover, when the interviewer got here to fulfill me and present me to the room, she held out her hand guiding the best way. In my hungover state, I stood up and held her hand!

‘Each of us had been too embarrassed to let go so walked to the interview room hand-in-hand.’

Simon, from London, penned: ‘Bought invited for an interview simply so the corporate proprietor might have a go at me in particular person for 1 typo on my CV.

‘Advised me that with that lackadaisical perspective I might be onerous pressed getting employed wherever.’

Levi, from South Dakota, threw in: ‘Interview at Previous Navy after I was contemporary out of highschool. They requested to offer an instance of a time after I needed to assume on my toes in a troublesome state of affairs.

‘I then described intimately how I needed to kill a snake with a wead-eater as soon as. Do not assume that is what they had been searching for.’

And Sam from the UK, shared his very awkward experiences as a boss, writing: ‘1. As an interviewer: 1. For a kids’s charity, candidate was banned from contact with kids. 2. Candidate discovered their good friend died within the Zimbabwe mall terrorist assault mid-interview. three. Candidate farted loudly then burst into tears from embarrassment.’