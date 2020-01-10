Job Simulator Becomes the Second ‘Made for VR’ Games to Surpass One Million Copies Sold

At one level early in VR’s life, Job Simulator was the preferred VR title, throwing gamers into comically mundane real-world job conditions as futuristic robots would see them. Though it was was dethroned by rhythm recreation Beat Saber, Job Simulator nonetheless continues to carry out effectively and has now surpassed a million copies bought. This makes it the second “made for VR” recreation to achieve the milestone, behind Beat Saber hitting that in March final 12 months. As famous by developer Owlchemy Labs, its recreation has “gone Platinum,” which is a serious accomplishment that solely two VR experiences share.

Whereas surpassing the million mark is widespread with AAA video games, it isn’t as frequent with impartial titles, and even much less so in relation to the area of interest market of VR. PSVR has the best set up base of any headset at a mere 5 million models bought, with different in style headsets promoting far fewer than that. Due to the general VR market measurement being comparatively small to the remainder of the video games trade, we haven’t but seen many VR video games attain these heights.

Thanks @oculus for the gorgeous trophy! It was our pleasure to convey Job Simulator to Oculus Quest as a launch title pic.twitter.com/3OLyxcWU6Y — Owlchemy Labs (@OwlchemyLabs) January 2, 2020

The wording is necessary right here: Job Simulator is the second “made for VR” recreation to promote over one million models. That’s as a result of there are a handful of video games with non-obligatory VR performance, like Resident Evil 7, WipEout Omega Assortment, or Rise of the Tomb Raider—all of which embrace PSVR integration of some form—which have far surpassed 1 million gross sales, nevertheless, nevertheless, they don’t require the VR headset to play.

Job Simulator launched in 2016 for PC VR models and got here to PSVR later that 12 months. It acquired constructive opinions upon launch, with critics praising its humor and full feeling. It spawned a pseudo-sequel known as Trip Simulator, which takes lots of the components of its predecessor, however with a give attention to a trip theme. Each can be found to obtain on PS4 now, although don’t neglect that you simply’ll have to personal a PSVR headset to play.

[Source: Owlchemy Labs]