Jodie Whittaker hints that Doctor Who’s Timeless Child mystery may not be solved this series

Physician Who’s newest episode has reignited an enormous thriller, with Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord left perplexed when The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) revealed that he had destroyed their house planet after discovering out a horrible secret – “the lie of the Timeless Child.”

The mysterious Timeless Baby was beforehand talked about briefly in Whittaker’s second ever episode (The Ghost Monument) again in 2018 then by no means spoken of once more, and with these new clues followers are hopeful that we’ll lastly crack this puzzle this 12 months – however in accordance with Whittaker herself, we is likely to be ready a bit longer to see the way it’s all resolved.

Talking at a panel at New York’s Paley Heart after the published of Spyfall – Half 2, Whittaker hinted that we would not discover out the reality in regards to the enigmatic Timeless Baby too quickly, with the actor mentioning how lengthy this thriller has endured already.

“I think the beauty of [showrunner] Chris [Chibnall’s] writing is that nothing is an accident,” Whittaker mentioned when requested how a lot the Timeless Baby storyline can be part of sequence 12.

“So this stuff that possibly really feel as in the event that they had been in an episode of season 11 after which forgotten about, weren’t. And I believe you don’t essentially at all times rush to get the reply.

“So it’s not to say that you won’t discover something,” she added. “You’re not going to be denied. But the beauty of this show is that it goes on and on and on. And so maybe some things, a few, are answered and maybe some things aren’t and I think that’s why you’ve got to keep watching.”

Sacha Dhawan as The Grasp in Physician Who

In different phrases, whereas we might discover out extra in regards to the Timeless Baby this 12 months, don’t anticipate it to dominate the story like former arcs like The Hybrid or Dangerous Wolf as soon as did – and possibly put together for the truth that we would have to attend till subsequent sequence to search out out extra. Apparently, it’s all a part of head author Chris Chibnall’s recreation plan anyway.

“For him, all this has been plotted out,” Whittaker mentioned later within the panel.

“He has wanted to write this since he was a kid so the choice of when and how – it isn’t a manic decision.”

Right here’s hoping he (non-manically) determined to not hold us ready too lengthy, although…

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays